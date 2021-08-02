The presenter recently shared a post where her manager, Pablow Sam, described the kind of person she is outside of work

Pablow quoted eight unique things which make Delay stand out from other celebrities

Delays fans took to the comment section to express who she is to them as well

Ghana's high profile tv presenter, entrepreneur, and host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has recently shared a post on social media where her manager known as Pablow Sam, detailed the kind of person she is behind the cameras.

In the post, the manager of the Delay show host pointed out a few things about the kind of person Delay is behind the camera.

The post got over 180 comments from people who had something to say about what the award-winning presenter shared.

Top Ghanaian Presenter Delay shares her Manager's post where he wrote about the kind of person she is Source:@pablowsam, @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Pablow Sam listed eight things that describe the personality of Delay behind the camera.

Below are what he had to say;

She is extremely accommodating and very nice

She is simply amazing

Always available to help others

She is willing to change the lives of others without prejudice

She is down to earth

Easy to approach and to vibe with

She is keen on seeing others succeed

Delay funds new ideas she's approached with

Delay's manager finally concluded by stating that what makes her stand out among other celebrities is her availability and passion to see people around her succeed.

Here are some of what people had to say about this;

From Adepa Peprah

It happens .at times experience can make people behave in a way .even if u have never met Delay ,u can't say she isn't nice, people who like nsemhunu I mean funny things can't be unfriendly.no .I see that in her .may all the bitter experiences be washed away .now my GH one TV isn't coming ,how I'm longing to watch her shows nuuu

Diana Naa Oyoo Dodoo commented;

You are such a wonderful person. I have personally meet you so many times at your shop at Jorwulu . You are kind and down to earth . God bless you.

Naana Afanyiwaa replied

Never met you personally but I can say without doubt that you are genuine and selfless. I pray to meet you one day

Rtina Rtina commented;

You are my inspiration waa. I don't care what people say, i always refer to u as my mentor

Below is Delay's post

