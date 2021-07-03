Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently clocked a new age.

Born in 1982, the revered broadcaster and entrepreneur turned 39 years old on June 24, 2021.

To celebrate her birthday, Delay held a birthday party with the children at Nyamedua Children's Home.

Delay's party for the kids happened to be a star-studded event with many Ghanaian celebrities passing through to celebrate with her.

The party sw performances from Kumai Eugene, Keche, Kofi Jamar, and Michy.

Delay shared a video on her Instagram showing excerpts from the party.

Another video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram show the performances of Kuami Eugene.

