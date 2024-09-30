A video of a young Ghanaian lady lamenting about National Service placement has got people talking online

This comes after she was refused the chance to do her national service at the agency she was posted to

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration after she suffered a setback in her quest to become a National Service personnel.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady @gyamraaa lamented that the user agency meant to endorse her appointment letter had refused.

A prospective National Service personnel laments over her posting in a video. Photo credit: @gyamraaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added that the agency's excuse was that they did not need national service personnel.

She wondered if the agency's decision to refuse her could be because she did not know any influence.

"Is it that I am supposed to know somebody before I can do my NSS or do something before I can do the NSS because I think the seceteriat in change of posting will not just post anyone to an institution or a company that does not require NSS personnel," she said looking displeased.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 2000 likes and 120 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's NSS concern

Social media users who reacted to the video have advised the young lady to seek reposting. Others have also shared their experiences on NSS posting.

Ahen_kan1 indicated:

"Kyerese I’m crying right now."

John06 Baldwin reacted:

"Go search some public school do your nss for there chale.."

yetpmal eht added:

"Come for reposting."

Kunta Kinte replied:

"You have to know someone nowadays but if you keep trying other places you’ll get."

Source: YEN.com.gh