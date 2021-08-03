The owner of igoods Ghana limited has opened up about what he is going through after being robbed of everything in his shop

Alfred mentioned that people are now criticizing him the most at this low point of his life

He pleaded that he needs support from everyone

The shop owner affirmed that there is a backup plan and he will come back stronger than before

Alfred, the owner of a very popular iPhone shop in Accra, IgoodsGhana Limited, has opened up about the robbery incident at his shop in a video shared on his Twitter business page.

The shop was robbed on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 3 am.

In the video, the emotional young man confessed he is really down and is going through a lot.

"It is quite unfortunate that people have decided to set aside complaints and very bad reviews in these hard times"- Alfred lamented.

The young entrepreneur went ahead to apologise for all the times he offended any of his followers and clients and promised to work had to rectify all his wrongdoings.

Alfred stated that he has a backup plan and will soon re-open his shop.

He said he started the business nine years ago and he will not allow it to go down just like that.

"I'll work on my team, my suppliers and everything about the business.

The sad man concluded by asking to be reminded in prayers and thanked everyone that supported him.

Below are some of the comments that were left on his post;

@serberhronash

Bro, you bouncing back solid

@g_jaey

May God’s favor fall upon you during this hard time God bless you come back much more stronger

@iam_tsingi

Sorry bro!!! This is sad and i wish for nobody

@Nulevels

e go be! That’s the spirit! Don’t give up! Being alive is all that matters. #igoodsgh #ForgetTheHaters

@BKSE10

Your man makes me emotional now

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the owner of Ghanaian iPhone retail company, IgoodsghGhana Limited, has indicated that a group of armed robbers broke into his shop and stole every item.

Sharing a video on the company's Twitter handle, @igoodsghana, it was stated that the thieves undertook the operation at about three o'clock in the morning on August 1, 2021.

With all the goods worth hundreds of cedis gone, the owner of IgoodsGhana says that his shop will not be operating until further notice and all orders will be met after they resume.

