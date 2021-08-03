Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawsi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has consoled her mother over her hand injury.

McBrown, in December 2020, fell down and broke her right arm which resulted in her undergoing surgery.

The fall aggravated an earlier injury to the right arm which come as a result of a car crash the actress had a few years.

McBrown and her daughter Photo source: @iambabymaxin

With the injury to her arm, McBrown has had to live pain in her right arm for some time now.

In a new video, the pain seemed to have deepened as the United Showbiz presenter fried 'bofrot' at home recently.

In the video shared on McBrown's YouTube page, McBrown is seen mixing the ingredients for the bofrot before putting the balls into the oil. Along the line, McBrown shouted in Twi that she was feeling pains in her hand.

Baby Maxin who was off-camera was heard consoling over the pains she was feeling saying 'mummy sorry, wo nsa y3 wo ya, sorry' which literally translates as:

"Mummy sorry, your hand is paining you, sorry".

Baby Maxin's statement got hear mother bursting into laughter.

