Former President J.E.A. Mills' only son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, has got married in a lovely wedding ceremony

Kofi Mills tied the knot with her beautiful bride in London in the United Kingdom

First photos and a video from the wedding have emerged online showing it to be a colourful and simple ceremony

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Sam Kofi Atta Mills, the son of former President John Evans Atta Mills, has got married in a beautiful wedding.

Kofi Atta Mills got married to his beautiful fiance in a splendid ceremony in the United Kingdom capital of London.

Details of Kofi Atta Mills' wedding are sketchy but photos have just surfaced on the internet.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show Kofi Mills and her bride dressed in a beautiful suit and gown respectively.

One of the photos had the former president's son rocking colourful kente as he proudly showed Ghanaian culture.

Check out the photos below (swipe to see more):

Apart from the photos, a video also emerged showing when the couple said the marital vows and kissed.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Home Sweet Home Nina marries

Actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina in the Home Sweet Home TV series, was recently reported to have got married.

Nina tied the knot on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony just a few days ago.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, a photo from Nina's marriage ceremony popped up on social media showing the actress and her husband.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos from the wedding popped up to the admiration of her fans.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh