Ghanaian singer, Deborah Vanessa popularly known as Sister Derby has finally fallen in love once again after her breakup with rapper, Medikal.

The singer has been releasing many vacation videos which she has been covering the face of her new lover.

But some social media users went behind the scene to reveal the real identity of the man who has stolen Sister Derby's heart.

It has emerged that Sister Derby's new lover has been identified as David.

Now her boyfriend is known Sister Derby has decided to show his full face.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sister Derby and David were captured chilling in Zanzibar.

From the said video, Sister Derby was captured flaunting her engagement ring on her middle finger.

Fans reaction to Sister Deborah''s new lover

delvalia6 happy for Sister Derby:

"Am happy for her she deserves it."

coco_abena commented:

"Really Happy for her"

ray_ankrah wrote:

"We all dey Ghana here ooo yooooo me ano go talk"

miteyvybz said:

"There was nothing more to hide we knew even before she uncovered him."

badmanstarr_ had this to say:

"Low key she Dey pay oboy ni kapre. find a dbee oo."

