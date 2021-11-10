Nana Akua Nhyira has been spotted in a video enjoying her playtime

The daughter of Tracey Boakye was seen driving a car while dressed in expensive clothes

Tracey Boakye is noted for spoiling her kids with the best things life has to offer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child of actress and super mom Tracey Boakye has dazzled in new photos while driving a huge vintage car.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen playing in her mother's plush home.

She was dressed in expensive designer clothes and complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses.

Photos of Nana Akua Nhyira. Source: Instagram/@nana_akua_nhyira

Source: Instagram

It appeared the young princess was stepping out of their home in grand style as she walked towar the parking area to sit in her car.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nana Akua Nhyira was then photographed sitting in her car getting ready to speed off to town - only if she could drive and the gates would be open for her.

After posting the photo on her handle which is probably managed by her mum, the caption that was attached read:

"Wednesday finest Akua"

Celebs, as well as followers of Nana Akua Nhyira, took to the comment section to react to the photos

queenafiaschwarzenegger came in with the first comment:

"Miss u baby"

reginakingson commented:

"Pretty girl I like your swag"

equiyahsparkles wrote:

"Wednesday borns rock"

georgina_5010 made a request:

"Akua, please I want your car"

celebrity_police_ complimented the little princess:

"Mi deshe3 in the building"

Kwaw Kese celebrates pretty daughter on her birthday with cute photo

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kofi Botwe known in entertainment circles as Kwaw Kese, has flaunted his first daughter on the occasion of her birthday on November 9, 2021.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaw Kese, a proud dad, decided to celebrate his pretty daughter.

He shared a photo of his daughter believed to be called Vanessa Ewurabena Botwe, dressed beautifully for what looked like a wedding.

Source: Yen Ghana