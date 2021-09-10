Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin has once again popped up with new photos

The photos have Baby Maxin showing off poses like an adult who is modeling

Many of Maxin's followers have been impressed with her and showered praises

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin, born Maxin Mawusi Mensah, has earned praise on social media.

The fan praise follows the release of some stunning photos of the adorable two-year-old girl.

In the new photos, Maxin was seen wearing a white top with a red heart on the left side of her chest over a pair of hanging trousers, also red and white in colour.

Maxin matched her looks with a red pair of rubber sandals and red ribbons in her nicely plaited hair.

With her usual heartwarming smiles, Maxin stood in front of a mirror and gave off poses like a model.

The photos were shared on the official Instagram page of Baby Maxin.

Reactions

After the photos were shared, Baby Maxin's followers have trooped to the comment section to hail the little girl over her looks and style.

agnes_darkwa likened her to her mother:

"Beautiful like mom."

akua6157 also likened Maxin to her daughter:

"Like mother like daughter. Soo soo lovely ❤️❤️❤️."

iam_khi.khi saw Maxin as very beautiful:

"Very very very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

theshannel_ was wowed by Maxin's photos:

"Wow u looking stunning my cutie ."

juliet_atrikesale_122 said:

"Very beautiful princess ."

kinanifloral described Maxin as a beauty queen:

"Beauty queen."

reneppad also said:

"Beautiful princess ."

Baby Maxin consoles McBrown after she hurt her hand

The new photos of Baby Maxin come after she recently warmed hearts after consoling her mother over an injury to her hand.

In a video sighted on McBrown's YouTube page, the actress was seen mixing the ingredients for the 'bofrot' before putting the balls into the oil.

Along the line, McBrown shouted in Twi that she was feeling some pain in her right hand.

Baby Maxin who was off-camera was heard consoling over the pains she was feeling saying 'mummy sorry, wo nsa y3 wo ya, sorry' which literally translates as: "Mummy sorry, your hand is paining you, sorry."

