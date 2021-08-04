Michelle Obama has celebrated her hubby Barrack Obama during his 60th birthday

The former First Lady wrote a lovely message on social media praising the hubby

She said Obama is a loving father to their girls and a wonderful hubby

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed love to her hubby Barrack Obama on his birthday.

Former US President Barack Obama, daughters, Malia and Shasha and wife Michelle. Photo: Michelle Obama.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two described her powerful hubby as a wonderful husband and father.

She said the greatest accomplishment of Obama is being a present, loving father to their daughters.

She thanked him for not letting the weight of his work get in the way of being a responsible hubby and dad.

The former President of the United States has clocked 60 years and there is no doubt he is ageing like a fine wine.

His wife couldn't let one of his biggest days pass without celebrating the retired President.

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday," Michelle wrote.

Michelle Obama Celebrates Mum in Lovely Post during Her Birthday

Not so long ago, Michelle celebrated her mother during her birthday.

As was published, Michelle praised her mum describing her with some of the best words ever. She said she is a phenomenal woman today thanks to the good tutelage by her mother.

This is what Michelle wrote:

"Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world. Even when I was just a little girl, your belief that I mattered led me to where I am today. Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Love you, mum."

