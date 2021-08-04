A Ghanaian has caused many to react after answering a recent question Joy 99.7 FM asked the general public

His response to the question, 'What is the Ghanaian dream?' was that, the dream is to leave the country

Netizens who saw his reply seemed very intrigued by it and many appeared to be in agreement with him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A netizen has caused massive stir online with his response after Joy 99.7 FM took to Twitter to ask the general public what their Ghanaian dreams are.

YEN.com.gh came across the response of @OneManKaizer, which is gathering many engagements online.

From the comments, it appears that many Ghanaians hold the same dream as this tweep.

The Ghanaian Dream is to Leave Ghana - Netizen says as Joy 99.7 FM ask Tweeps what Their Ghanaian Dreams are Source: Joy 99.7 FM, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

The post by Joy 99.7 FM at the time of this publication has close to 300 likes, 107 quote tweets with more than 35 retweets, but @OneManKaizer's reply interestingly has close to 2500 likes, 31 quote tweets and 774 retweets.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments left on his post below;

@CliffordGenero1 commented:

Home is where you feel comfort or ease; but is like my own Ghana is treating me more or less like a refugee..

From @OyinlolaNyiyi:

Lmao where to? Peru or Singapore?

@s_m_Baffoe replied:

Herh accuracy

@Acwesi_ commented:

That's the truth bro

From @madilo_duarte:

You're smart

@optimum_desire replied:

U r so right, charley

@1Kwaminin JA commented:

Hw3 who no like go heaven

@ronikade3 replied:

May be u shld make that an African dream!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, New Tshwane University of Technology graduate, Lebo Maduna, had a special message for netizens, and the message is that, they should not neglect their dreams.

Maduna’s story is profiled by Varsity World via Facebook. Maduna says after passing Grade 12, she didn’t have an idea which course or career she can pursue and nearly followed a career she didn’t love.

The stunning woman explains she never gave up on her dream despite seeing her peers graduating from tertiary institutions. After bagging a qualification in operations management, Maduna states that her journey had disappointments but she kept going.

Source: Yen.com.gh