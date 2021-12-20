Abena Moet and her husband were present at the maiden edition of Kejefair and had many eyes on them at the event

Moet's husband was sighted rocking very casual wear known popularly as 'Jalabia' and as usual, social media in-laws identified a style faux pas

The fair was attended by many Snapchat and TikTok influencers and also saw many TV personalities as well

The maiden edition of Kejefair witnessed the presence of many socialites and famous persons including Radio and Television personality, Abena Moet who made an appearance with her husband at the fair.

The two were seen arriving at the event grounds in an Instagram post shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa in casual outfits and engaging Tiktok star Wesley Kesse in a conversation.

Social media users reacted to her husband's look asserting the outfit was quite 'revealing' and overly casual for such a well attended and publicized event like Kejefair.

Abena Moet and Husband.source:Instgram/@nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh spotted some reactions from fans that labelled the look like a wardrobe malfunction and expressed she should have thoroughly checked her hubby's look before stepping out with him.

Blogger Nkonkonsa captioned the video post that had over a hundred thousand views saying :

"@abena.moet with her husband and @wesleykessegh at the much anticipated KEJEFAIR 2021 happening now in PRESEC Boys school in Accra".

Fans quickly came under after post to draw the attention of others to the 'big reveal' beneath his Jalabia.

Comments

@ewuresi_realist hinted:

"I can’t be the only person who saw that?"

@_sebamohammed also alluded:

"If you saw it pls heaven is not a place for you "

@enyo_austina also commented:

"Huh what is dangling"

@m.larley also asserted

"Ladies please dress your men before you step out or check them up before u step ouuuuuutttttt"

@tillyagekumwaa advised:

"Wofa nanka wear tight boxer eeeer"

@m.larley also commented:

"Even the balls are showing"

@maudreen1228 said:

"Can’t he wear tighter briefs"

@daniellinayankey also stated:

"He himself is not feeling comfortable"

@gorgeous_keo questioned:

"Nti he didn't wear anything under that or what"

@felicityduncan70 said:

"Some people have eyes oooo to see that cucumber , I did not even see, later i read some comments then i go back to watch it."

