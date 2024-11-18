Global InfoAnalytics has released its final poll on the 2024 presidential elections, indicating a win for John Mahama

In the poll, Mahama is predicted to win the 2024 elections with 51.9%, while Dr Bawumia would follow with 40.5%

Mahama is also predicted to win in 13 regions across the country, and Bawumia will manage three regions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Global InfoAnlaytics has released its final poll for the December 2024 elections, predicting an electoral victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

The poll indicated that John Mahama was highly favoured in winning the presidential elections, with 51.9% of respondents supporting his candidacy.

Global Info Analytics report shows that Mahama would lead in 13 regions whereas Bawumia would lead in just three.

Source: Getty Images

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer came second with 40.5%, Nana Kwame Bediako followed with 4.7%, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had 2.1%, and other candidates collectively garnered 0.7%.

The poll, conducted between November 11 and 16, 2024, also indicated that while the race in the swing regions of Greater Accra, Central and Western had tightened, the NPP’s position in the Akan and Northern regions has been deteriorating with less than three weeks before the polls.

In the swing regions, Mahama still leads the race with 51.1%, followed by Bawumia with 39.5%, Nana Bediako with 7.0%, Kyerematen with 2.0%, and others with 0.4%.

In the Akan regions, Bawumia took the lead with 46.6%, Mahama was hot on his heels with 44.5%, Nana Bediako had 5.6%, Kyerematen had 2.6% and others had 0.9%.

In the Northern regions, Mahama led with a staggering 64.7%, Bawumia wobbled with 33.9%, and both Kyerematen and Bediako had 0.7%.

The gap widens even further in the Volta and Oti regions, where Mahama leads with 72.7%, Bawumia has 19.7%, Nana Bediako has 3.3%, Kyerematen has 2.2%, and others have 2.2%.

Mahama currently leads in 13 regions, while Dr Bawumia has only managed three regions.

Among the Akan regions, Mahama appears to have broken the dominance of the NPP in their Ahafo and Bono strongholds.

The NDC flagbearer is also most preferred among floating voters and first-time voters, with 63% and 48% supporting his candidacy, respectively.

Bawumia team dismiss Mahama victory prophecies

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team said it has no intention of allowing a few prophecies attempting to predict the winner of the December 7 polls to sway them.

The statement was in reaction to prophecies by some preachers that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.

Reacting to the prophecies, Anthony Karbo, a senior aide to Dr Bawumia, told Citi News in an interview that the so-called prophecies are mere predictions by these preachers and not divinely imparted messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh