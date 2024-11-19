"It is Not the Right Time to Change Otto Addo": Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Akwasi Agyemang
- The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyemang has reacted to calls for Otto Addo to resign
- The Black Stars have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 in Tunisia
- The former African champions will return to action in March for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, who also doubles as a member of the Black Stars management committee believes sacking Otto Addo at this time will be wrong.
The former Borussia Dortmund star failed to qualify Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a disastrous showing in the qualifying campaign.
The Black Stars lost three games and drew three to finish bottom of Group F of the qualifiers.
Addo has come under intense pressure from fans and followers of the Black Stars, with many calling for his head.
However, Mr Agyemang has called for patience with the coach and believes he would turn things around.
"He’s been brought back to build something for the long term. If you consider the long-term vision, consistency is essential. Football is about results, but right now, in just a few months, we have two critical games against Chad, home and away, to keep our World Cup hopes alive. I don’t think this is the right time for a change,” he told Hitz FM, as quoted by My Joy Online.
Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers
Following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON, the Black Stars' attention has switched to the World Cup qualifier, which resumes in March.
The Black Stars are joint-top of Group I with Comoros after three wins in four matches.
Ghana will face Chad in a home-and-away affair in March 2025, hoping to bounce back from their poor run, per FIFA.
Otto Addo apologises to Ghanaians
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has apologised to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F after a defeat to Niger in the final round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.
It is the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions will be missing the flagship continental championship.
