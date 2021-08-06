Efia Odo Shames Victoria Lebene For Trying To Hook Her Up With A Man For $2000

Efia Odo has descended on actress Victoria Lebene for comments she made about indecent dressing

Lebene had admonished leaders and those supporting the FixTheCountry protest to dress appropriately for the demo

But Odo thinks Lebene has no moral right to make such comments because she (Lebene) is not decent

In her tweets, Efia Odo claimed that Lebene, who is the wife of blogger, Nkonkonsa, was doing hook-ups before getting married

Socialite and FixTheCountry lead campaigner, Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, has hit hard at actress and model, Victoria Lebene.

In series of posts on Twitter, Efia Odo blasted Lebene, the wife of popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, for making undesirable comments about her (Odo) and other campaigners.

Lebene, in a reaction to the August 4 protest by the FixTheCountry movement, admonished that those championing the cause should dress decently so their messages will be taken seriously.

Though Lebene did did not mention names in her post which she shared on Instagram stories, many blogs interpreted the statement as a jab to Efia Odo.

Odo happens to be one of the key organisers of the FixTheCountry protest and is known to like skimpy clothing.

After becoming aware of the post, Efia Odo decided to reply on Twitter, saying Lebene was not as decent as she is portraying.

According to Odo, Lebene tried to hook her up with a man and even convinced her that the man was going to pay 2000 dollars after she (Odo) refused the offer.

She further posted that Lebene was selling her body but now thinks she is decent because she is married.

The demo

Meanwhile, the demo itself was a very successful one with people of diverse backgrounds coming to protest.

One of the attractions was an elderly man with grey hair who joined the FixTheCountry demo with his big placard.

The 78-year-old man, Solomon Boadu, explained why he joined the protest even though he had a bad knee.

According to him, the current situation in Ghana hurts his soul if he compares it to the days of Kwame Nkrumah.

