Renowned TikToker Opoku Bilson has opened up about his working relationship with Dr Likee in a recent interview

The TikTok sensation recounted a scene for a skit which demanded him to insult his senior colleague

Opoku Bilson said Dr Likee's demeanour after the scene showed him how humble he is

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Opoku Bilson, associated with the renowned Kumawood star Dr Likee, has opened up about their relationship.

In a recent interview, the TikTok star described Dr Likee as a humble person, a trait several of the Kumawood actor's colleagues have identified.

A hilarious moment between the two actors, as shared by Opoku, caught the attention of many fans who expressed their admiration for them.

Opoku Bilson hails Dr Likee

During Opoku Bilson's recent interview, he recounted a scene for a skit which demanded that he act disrespectfully towards his senior colleague, Dr Likee.

The TikTok star established that the scene was one of his first moments on set with Dr Likee. Therefore, after discharging his duties, he hurriedly went to Dr Likee to apologise.

Opoku Bilson said he was stunned when Dr Likee assured him there was no need for an apology and even urged him on in the Kumawood industry.

In the interview, the TikTok star disclosed that he also took a lot of lessons from the late Bob Santo and Agya Koo to improve his act.

Fans talk about the love and unity in Dr Likee's camp

