An elderly man with grey hair was one of the 'stars' of the FixTheCountry demo with his big placard

The 78-year-old man, Solomon Boadu, has explained why he joined the protest even though he has a bad knee

According to him, the current situation in Ghana hurts his soul if he compares it to the days of Kwame Nkrumah

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

One of the high points of the FixTheCountry protest was when an elderly man, Solomon Boadu, joined the demonstrators with a walking stick.

Hundreds of Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra on August 4, 2021, in protest of what they describe as bad leadership (governance) in Ghana.

Photo source: @charlesayitey_, @ajenglish

Source: Instagram

Youth protest

Many had thought the protest to be youthful one since the FixTheCountry movement started over the internet.

But the movement started by Efia Odo and others seems to habve trnscended the youth and become a general protest.

Old man protests with walking

Appearing the protest march which started at the Kwame Nkrumah, the 78-year-old could barely walk.

Aided by a walking stick, Mr Boadu held a big placard on which he lamented about Ghana's upstream oil industry and the revenue it is generating.

For someone as old as Mr Boadu, it was a wonder to many as to what might have motivated him to step ut for the protest.

Speaking to Joy News' Charles Ayitey, the 78-year-old protester explained that the situation in Ghana saddens his heart hence his decision to step out despite his bad knee.

“My knees are hurting. But my soul hurts worst when I see what’s happening In Nkrumah’s Ghana," he said.

Pastor joins protest

A pastor joined the FixTheCountry demonstration to protest low offertories and tithes from his church members.

According to the pastor, Apostle Daniel Agyei of Evangelical Methodist Church, his church members cannot pay their offertories and tithes because they are 'broke'.

He lamented in a video that there were no jobs in the country for people to do in order to get money to pay.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh