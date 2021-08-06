An English farmer used an unusual method to propose to his girlfriend

Lewis White spray-painted his proposal to Emily Francis on cattle they bought together

He said it was the befitting proposal since she loves the cows

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

When popping the big question, men often look for the most romantic way to go about it. A farmer has asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage in an unorthodox fashion.

Lewis White spray-painted his proposal to Emily Francis on cattle. Photos: SWNS.

Source: UGC

According to The Sun, 24-year-old Lewis White from England spray-painted his proposal on cattle.

Restless cows

Lewis told the publication that he initially planned to execute the proposal to his girlfriend Emily Francis using four cows, but they could not stay still.

Lewis solved the problem by spray-painting two cows and getting a friend to hold them still.

On the day of the proposal, he woke her up at 6:30am and went down on one knee. According to Lewis, Emily was emotional after he popped the question.

"Will you marry me?" the message on the cattle read.

Lewis said he felt that was the best way to propose since she loves the cows.

“I thought it was the right way to propose. We bought the cows together and reared them together and she really loves them,” he said.

Romantic Kenyan biker

In June, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenyan biker Malaika Kaular Othniel halted business at Garden City Mall, Nairobi, with his creative proposal to Kezia Roopnarine.

Malaika and his fellow bikers used over 20 bikes to form the shape of a heart. Below the heart, they arranged helmets to appear like a question mark.

Malaika placed a placard with the words "Will you marry me" between the heart and the question mark.

Malaika was praised for his creativity, and Kenyans wished the couple all the best.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh