FC Barcelona has been plunged into mourning following the death of former club president Enric Reyna

Reyna served as interim president of the Catalan giants during one of the club’s most turbulent periods

Tributes and messages of support have poured in from fans and rival clubs across the football world since the announcement of his passing

The football community is mourning the passing of former FC Barcelona president Enric Reyna, who died at the age of 85.

The Spanish giants confirmed the sad news on Friday, March 13, prompting an outpouring of tributes from supporters, former players and football institutions around the world.

FC Barcelona mourns the death of former president Enric Reyna. Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona mourns death of ex-president

In a statement shared on social media, Barcelona paid tribute to the former club chief who once guided the organisation through a challenging period.

"FC Barcelona is sorry to announce the death of former president Enric Reyna, who led the club between February and May 2003.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to the whole Barça community."

Following the announcement, messages of sympathy quickly arrived from across the football landscape. Among those to acknowledge his passing was fierce rival Real Madrid.

Madrid issued a statement expressing respect and condolences to Reyna’s family and the wider Barcelona community.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Enric Reyna, who served as president of F. C. Barcelona in 2003," the club said.

"Real Madrid wishes to extend its condolences and affection to his family and loved ones. Additionally, these condolences are extended to F. C. Barcelona and all its supporters. Enric Reyna passed away at the age of 85. May he rest in peace."

Fans also shared emotional reactions online as they reflected on Reyna’s contribution to the Catalan institution.

@nns_marion wrote:

"We can’t have a break. What sad news. Rest in peace, Sir."

Another supporter, @TheAminFCB2, added:

"May his soul rest well."

@thatshortguyxx reflected on his short but important spell in charge.

"RIP Enric Reyna. 3 months as president, but he stepped up when Barça was in chaos and handed the club over, ready for the Laporta golden era. True Culer."

Meanwhile, @lamine10yamal10 summed up the mood among many supporters.

"RIP legend. Your name has been written in history."

FC Barcelona will be heading to a general election on March 15, 2026, with Joan Laporta as favourite. Photo by Lluis Gene.

Source: Getty Images

Reyna’s tenure as president under review

Enric served as interim president of Barcelona during a turbulent chapter in 2003.

His tenure lasted only a few months, yet it came at a time when the club needed stability and leadership.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the institution at the time, Reyna played an important administrative role while the club worked toward establishing a new leadership structure.

His stewardship helped guide Barcelona, one of the six clubs with the highest wage bills in world football, through a delicate period before the arrival of a new era in the club’s history.

Reyna’s passing comes just 48 hours before FC Barcelona holds its general elections on March 15 to elect a leader.

Only two candidates, including current president Joan Laporta, are contesting the position.

PAC Academy's Stephen Appiah dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football was thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Stephen Appiah, the general manager of PAC Academy.

The respected Ghana Division One League administrator passed away on August 27, 2025, at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh