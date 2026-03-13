Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has landed a master's degree at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC)

The renowned TV3 presenter shared beautiful graduation photos after her latest academic achievement on Friday, March 13, 2026

Many Ghanaians, including notable personalities, flooded the comment section of her Instagram post to congratulate her on her master's degree

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has achieved a significant academic milestone after graduating from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

TV3 Ghana presenter Anita Akuffo graduates from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UNiMAC) with a master's degree on Friday, March 13, 2026. Photo source: Anita Akua Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 13, 2026, Anita Akuffo announced on her official Instagram page that she had bagged a master's degree from the prestigious tertiary institution formerly known as the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) as part of the graduating class of 2025.

In some lovely photos she shared, the media personality looked elegant in a beautiful, stylish Kente cloth dress from renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah.

Anita beamed with excitement as she wore the outfit with a sash, gown, and cap for her graduation ceremony at the UniMAC campus in Accra.

In a message accompanying the photos, the TV3 Ghana presenter, who was named Most Promising Lady at the 2025 Ghana Women Awards, reflected on her academic journey on her graduation day.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host recounted the struggles she encountered before earning her master's degree at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

She also shared a Bible quotation to express her gratitude to God for her latest achievement.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Mastered the lessons and earned the degree. 🎓🥳 This moment is more than a graduation. It is proof of quiet resilience, late nights, unwavering faith, and the grace that carried me through every challenge."

"From doubt to discipline, from sacrifice to success. Today, I wear this crown with gratitude. 🥳 Psalm 115:1— Not unto us, O Lord, not unto us, but unto thy name give glory."

The Instagram photos of TV3 presenter Anita Akua Akuffo after bagging a master's degree at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) are below:

Anita Akuffo speaks after RTP award win

Anita Akuffo spoke about her long journey with the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards after winning her first accolade in February 2026, following years of nominations without recognition.

The TV3 presenter encouraged young people not to give up when life does not go as planned.

The host of The Late Afternoon Show, Anita Akuffo, explained that she received several nominations from the RTP Awards organisers over the years and always attended the ceremony in full glamour, yet returned home empty-handed each time.

The 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly, bags an MBA from a prestigious university in the UK. Photo source: @yabanelly

Source: Instagram

According to Anita Akuffo, she remained consistent and hopeful despite the disappointments, and her perseverance paid off when she won her first award in February 2026.

The Instagram post of Anita Akuffo speaking after her first RTP Awards win is below:

Fans congratulate Anita Akuffo on master's degree

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen_titiaka commented:

"Congratulations ❤️🎉🥳."

Nhana_graciella_ wrote:

"Big congratulations 🎊 😍❤️. I’m so proud of you 👏🏻."

Great__man__official said:

"Congratulations, Anita. You did it, and this is the doing of the Lord."

2016 GMB winner Yaba Nelly bags MBA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaba Nelly bagged an MBA in Construction and Real Estate Management from the University of the Built Environment in Reading, UK.

Photos of the 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner at her graduation ceremony emerged on social media.

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, took to social media to congratulate Yaba Nelly after her academic milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh