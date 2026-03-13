Godwin Asediba has warmed hearts after posting a new video detailing his time in the UK so far

The reigning GJA Journalist of the Year documented his normal daily routine and what is expected of him at work

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy over the strides made by Godwin Asediba in his career as a journalist

Award-winning investigative reporter and news anchor Godwin Asediba is gradually settling into his new environment in the UK after officially joining the BBC.

In a new video posted on his TikTok page, Godwin Asediba gave his followers a glimpse of his daily routine in response to calls by some people asking when he would release his next investigative piece.

Godwin Asediba speaks on living in the UK, joining the BBC Photo credit: @godwin.asediba/TikTok

Source: UGC

He urged such people to calm down, emphasising that he was still settling into his new role at the BBC.

“How are you all doing? I've been seeing a lot of your questions lately, some of them a bit too hard for me to answer right now. When is the big story coming on the BBC? Relax guys, I'm still settling into my new space at work.”

Godwin Asediba joins the BBC after leaving Media General Photo credit: @Godwin Asediba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Touching on his time in the UK, he also opened up about relying on public transport for work, citing an experience where he paid almost GH₵500 (approximately £34) for a short Uber ride.

“And I know some of you will ask, why not just take an Uber? Well, if you're new in London, try taking an Uber or taxi and thank me later. I ran away from that idea. It was super expensive for me, especially when you keep converting everything into Ghana cedis like I do. A five-minute ride once cost me almost GH¢500. Nobody warned me about that.”

Once at work, Godwin explained that his role involves gathering news and preparing for broadcasts.

He also spoke about the support he receives from a colleague who is always ready to assist him.

The video ended with Godwin admiring his outfit for the day

Profile of Godwin Asediba

Godwin Asediba confirmed his exit from Media General in a Facebook post on December 26, 2025, thanking the media company for its support.

In 2025, he won notable awards, including the BBC News Komla Dumor Award and Overall Journalist of the Year at the GJA Awards.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Godwin Asediba Working for the BBC

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video expressed joy at seeing him enjoy his new role at the BBC.

Miss_Aura stated:

“Is this international journalist single? I’m asking for my international cousin.”

Taremwa Karakire opined:

“So it’s not just me that converts to local currency!”

AbenaDic added:

“I personally have missed you on TV3 news screens. Stay safe and careful for us.”

Sammy Wise indicated:

“Ohh my mentor, I have personally missed your voice on TV3. Stay safe brother.”

Angieb added:

“Ghana is proud of you. You are looking good and more grease to your elbows.”

Akosua Ago Aboagye joins Sompa FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Ago Aboagye had joined Sompa FM.

This happened after she announced her departure from Despite Media through a social media post on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh