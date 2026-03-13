Prosecutors have disclosed why the fourth woman accusing Thomas Partey of a serious sexual offence came forward at a later stage

The Ghanaian midfielder is facing multiple allegations involving four women, all linked to separate claims of sexual misconduct

Partey, who was absent from the latest court hearing, has been granted bail under strict conditions as the case continues

The legal proceedings involving Thomas Partey have taken another twist after prosecutors explained why a fourth woman came forward later during the investigation.

The latest development adds further complexity to the case surrounding the Ghana international, who is currently facing several accusations linked to alleged sexual offences.

Thomas Partey Case: Reason 4th Accuser Came Forward Late Explained. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Partey's 4th accuser came forward late

During a hearing held on Friday, March 13, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom, prosecutors revealed that the fourth complainant decided to speak up only after earlier allegations against the footballer became public.

Prosecutor Arabella MacDonald addressed the court while explaining the timeline behind the new claims, as cited by The Telegraph.

“Mr Partey faces two further charges of forced coupling dating back to December 2020. The complainant came forward after news of Mr Partey’s other matters were widely publicised.”

The additional charges stem from allegations by a different woman who claims the midfielder forced coupling on her twice on the same day in December 2020.

Partey did not attend the latest court session but remains on bail under strict conditions while legal proceedings continue.

His legal representative, Emma Fenn, told the court that the player intends to plead not guilty to the accusations.

The preliminary stages of the case were handled by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram during the session.

Thomas Partey Case: Reason 4th Accuser Came Forward Late Explained. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's complicated case in the UK

Last year, the midfielder was charged following an investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police.

Those charges include five counts of forced coupling involving two women and one count of sexual assault concerning a third complainant.

The former Arsenal player has already entered not guilty pleas to those allegations, which prosecutors say relate to incidents between 2021 and 2022.

The 32-year-old is expected to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in November as the judicial process continues.

He was granted bail during Friday’s hearing with conditions that include avoiding any contact with the alleged victim. The next appearance connected to the fourth woman is scheduled for April.

Away from the courtroom, Partey has remained active on the pitch. He played an important role for Ghana during qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing three goals and two assists.

At club level, the midfielder now represents Villarreal CF in La Liga. His displays have drawn mixed reactions, especially when compared with the dominant presence he once showed in England’s top division.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding the case, Partey has still managed 24 appearances across competitions this season, per Transfermarkt, and is expected to feature in Villarreal’s league fixture scheduled for later tonight at 20:00 GMT.

Source: YEN.com.gh