Former President Nana Akufo-Addo praised his wife, Rebecca, for her unwavering support since they met and got married

The former President was speaking at a birthday party held to celebrate his wife as she turned 75 years old

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a heartfelt message during her 75th birthday party.

The ex-President said he was lucky to have met his wife during a difficult moment in his life.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo shares a heartfelt message at the birthday party of Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a pillar of support throughout their marriage.

“I’ve been very lucky. During a difficult time in my life, I met Rebecca Griffiths-Randolph, now 30 years ago. Since then, she has been my rock, a wonderful companion, and an exceptional mother to our five children.”

He admitted that even though they had their issues like every couple, having Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a wife also made his presidency better.

"We'll not have a more elegant first lady in Ghana, which is another important mark on my presidency. So, we say a big thank you to God for her."

Watch the X video below:

Netizens celebrate former first lady

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@halfmentalgh said:

"Which kind difficult period !! Person wey never see porverty before for life !!! Na waa give you."

@ibfantastic8 wrote:

"The person they always brag that they come from rich family and so so has experience difficult times Ghana lol 😂."

@Nje_baby said:

"I am conflicted 😐! Sometimes I like the former President as a person, but his Presidency? No, I will never like those years. If he practices some retrospection, he will realize his performance as a President was average compared to his own words before his tenure."

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

"Wow he met her in his 50’s. Bless them."

@mr_kwabla said:

"A good woman is worth every bit of praise. Her loyalty was on full display when she fought back against those who targeted him. she’s been a true pillar of strength."

@Lil_carter19 wrote:

"God bless you 🙏, Mr Former President @NAkufoAddo."

@KwabenaLarbi15 said:

"You said it all, there are men's issues. Addo Dee."

Source: YEN.com.gh