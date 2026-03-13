Beloved gospel singer, Toun Soetan, has passed away, leaving a rich musical legacy

The Darling Jesus composer's passing was announced in a family statement on March 13, 2026

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues mourning her influential life and work

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The gospel music fraternity has once again been hit with sad news following the passing of Toun Soetan.

Toun Soetan, an evangelist, singer, and composer, who is the creative mind behind one of Christendom's most enduring worship choruses, Darling Jesus, reportedly passed away.

The news was announced by the family on social media on Friday, March 13, the same day she was reported to have passed away.

"This is to announce the home calling of our loving mother, Evangelist Rachel Olatoun Soetan. This call to glory occurred this morning, Friday, 13 March 2026. Let us all commiserate with Daddy Soetan and the entire family,” the family statement read.

See the Facebook post below:

The passing of the 73-year-old gospel trailblazer triggered an outpouring of tributes from the Christian community across her native Nigeria and beyond.

Soetan's musical footprint stretched across more than four decades, with her worship songs, among them Ke Pe Jesu and Cast Your Burdens, becoming fixtures of Nigerian church culture, particularly during the revival-charged atmosphere of the early 1990s.

Her compositions were consistently described as scripture-rooted and spiritually charged, designed not for entertainment but for encounter.

Beyond the recording studio and concert stage, Soetan anchored her life's work in pastoral service, serving as Minister in Charge of Trinity World Evangelical Ministry, where she devoted herself to preaching, theological instruction, and raising the next generation of gospel ministers.

Born in Lagos, she spent formative years abroad before returning to Nigeria for her schooling, eventually attending the University of Ibadan before surrendering her professional path entirely to evangelism.

Watch a YouTube video of Toun Soetan singing Darling Jesus below:

Reactions to Toun Soetan's passing

Colleagues, protégés, and fans remembered her not only as a gifted musician but as a rigorous teacher and tireless evangelist whose influence extended far beyond her songbook.

Source: YEN.com.gh