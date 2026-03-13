Collins Atta Poku, a top Ghanaian sports journalist, has advised Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to consult Sammy Adjei

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper put on an impressive display for the first team during the international break despite being a newcomer

Asare has been since named the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars after keeping clean sheets in his first two matches for Ghana

A top Ghanaian sports journalist has urged Benjamin Asare to seek advice from a veteran player after being promoted to the first-choice goalkeeper.

The Hearts of Oak keeper recorded clean sheets in the 2026 World Cup qualifier games against Chad and Madagascar, impressing coach Otto Addo.

A top journalist advises Benjamin Asare to get advice from former Black Stars keeper Sammy Adjei after his heroics in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Issouf Sanogo Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Getty Images

Following his impressive display in the recent games, Asare is preferred ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacot as the Black Stars' safest pair of hands.

However, Collins Atta Poku believes Asare should find Sammy Adjei, who lost his place to Richard Kingson despite leading Ghana to the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The journalist cautioned the new first-choice goalkeeper to also avoid getting 'carried away' with his promotion despite his new status with the senior men's team.

Atta Poku told Sporty FM:

"He surprised literally everyone, including myself, and I am happy for him that he has been rewarded for his exploits. Let's be truthful to him. In both games, he was literally untested and that is in praise of the way he organised his back four and the midfield to protect him."

The journalist believes there will be tougher days for Asare and urged him to consult with Adjei regarding his Germany 2006 experience.

"He was in posts for the qualifiers [and] did an excellent job. He was there for us and everybody thought going into the World Cup, after the AFCON debacle in Egypt, he was going to be the number one and Richard Kingson came in and took over from him."

Otto Addo confirms Asare as first-choice

Speaking after the game on Monday night, Coach Addo confirmed Asare as his number one but also acknowledged that Ati-Zigi and Wollacot were also in contention.

The Black Stars manager specifically mentioned that he was first-choice 'at the moment' and said Ghana was fortunate to have goalkeepers pushing each other to improve.

Benjamin Asare is Ghana's first-choice keeper but has been warned against taking that lightly. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website:

"The way Ati-Zigi and Wolcott also behaved during this week. And the way they also tried to push Benjamin to help him, to support him, which is not that common. I don't take it for granted, but big, big props for them for pushing him, for giving him hints, you know.

"And this is good teamwork. And Benjamin really deserved it. He did well in the league but also in the training, the little training we had, he did very, very well and I'm happy for him."

Hearts of Oak celebrate Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak congratulated Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team's shot-stopper kept the post in the games against Chad and Madagascar as the Black Stars collected maximum points in both games to enhance their World Cup qualification chances.

Asare impressed the coaching staff and was handed his debut against Chad. Although he was not tested in the match, he produced excellent saves in the game against Madagascar.

Source: YEN.com.gh