Campus radio at the University of Ghana (UG) has captured national attention after a video of a talented young broadcaster surfaced online.

In a clip shared on X, Nancy Kyeremeh, while hosting a live show on Radio Universe 105.7MHz, impressed listeners with her eloquent and professional broadcasting skills.

Speaking confidently to her listeners, Nancy demonstrated remarkable poise and command of her craft, engaging not only her campus peers but also listeners far beyond the university grounds.

The video, initially intended for campus audiences, has since gone viral, attracting widespread admiration for her clarity, energy, and broadcasting finesse. Netizens have lauded her performance, noting that her style reflects a high level of preparation and natural talent.

Radio Universe has a longstanding reputation as a training ground for some of Ghana’s top media personalities. Alumni of the campus station include celebrated journalists and broadcasters such as Bernard Avle, Kafui Dey, Bola Ray, DJ Black, and Manuel Koranteng.

Nancy Kyeremeh’s performance continues this legacy, highlighting the university station’s role in shaping the next generation of media professionals.

As the video continues to circulate online, it underscores the growing influence of campus radio and the platform it provides for young talent to reach wider audiences and hone their broadcasting skills.

Radio Universe loses station manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the loss of the Station Manager at Radio Univers, Abubakari Sidick Ahmed on February 16, 2026. A former student of the University of Ghana, Shaibu Zachariyya, broke the sad news online.

Ghana’s media space has been thrown into deep sorrow following the passing of Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, a long-serving manager at the station.

Speaking to Radio Univers, Mrs Naziha Alhassan, the deceased's widow, said Alhaji died at about 10:15 a.m. at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he had been receiving treatment over the past few days.

For more than three decades, Alhaji dedicated his life to Radio Univers, beginning as a student journalist and rising through the ranks to become Station Manager of the University of Ghana’s non-commercial campus-based radio station. He holds the distinction of being the longest-serving staff member in the station’s history.

Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, a former station manager at Radio Univers, dies. Photo credit: @legonstudents.

Abubakari Sidick Ahmed was widely known for his calm presence and unwavering professionalism. Many current and past staff have described him as humble and dedicated, always willing to guide young broadcasters who looked up to him. His passion for media and commitment to truth and excellence earned him respect across the industry.

News of his passing has left friends, listeners, and the entire Ghanaian media fraternity heartbroken. Tributes continue to pour in, describing him as kind, principled, and deeply impactful.

"I received the sad news of the passing of my boss and mentor, Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Univers, University of Ghana. Through him, I had the privilege to work with the Ghana Hajj Board."

May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdous, and give his family and loved ones patience during this difficult time. Aameen.

Who was Abubakari Sidick Ahmed?

For more than three decades, Alhaji was a respected presence in Ghana’s media industry. His journey through journalism, broadcasting, and media education was defined by passion, purpose, and lasting impact. Over the years, he grew into a visionary leader, distinguished scholar, and mentor whose guidance shaped countless media professionals in Ghana and beyond.

Alhaji’s story began humbly at Radio Univers, where he volunteered as a student reporter. What started as youthful curiosity blossomed into a lifelong calling.

Through hard work, discipline, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence, he steadily rose from reporter to Producer, Editor, and eventually Station Manager. Under his leadership, the station became one of West Africa’s most respected training grounds for young broadcasters.

At a time when he was among the few professionally trained broadcasters and media scholars at the station, Alhaji carried both responsibility and vision.

He helped shape programming standards while building a strong educational foundation for aspiring journalists. Today, his legacy lives on in the many media professionals he mentored, whose work continues to reflect the values he championed: integrity, professionalism, and excellence.

MC Gabriel dies

YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about MC Gabriel, an entertainer based in the Ashanti Region, who passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in a traffic accident.

Reports stated that he was returning from hosting an event on Valentine's Day when the accident happened along the Dompoase-Bekwai Road close to Benito Hospital.

