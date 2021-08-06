Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye son, Samuel, has got married in a traditional wedding

Samuel Nyamekye got married to US-based Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako who is also a pastor's child

Samuel Nyamekye, the first son of Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has got married.

Samuel got married in a beautiful traditional wedding in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Apostle Nyamekye's son tied the knot with Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako, his beautiful fiance who is based in the United States.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye's son Samuel has got married Photo source: @swot_maame_adwoa

Stephanie, YEN.com.gh understands, is the daughter of Apostle Michael Agyemang-Amoako, the head of the Church of Pentecost in the United States.

YEN.com.gh has bumped in exclusive videos and photos from the traditional wedding of Samuel and Stephanie.

The photos show lovely scenes as Samuel and Stephanie posed for the cameras with their parents.

While Stephanie wore a dress made from a combination of blue fabric and a colourful kente cloth, Samuel wore a white kaftan with tiny bits of the kente as the trims.

Below are some of the photos and videos from the wedding as sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media:

1. The couple take pictures with their parents and others (swipe to see more):

2. Samuel and Stephanie smile in this loved-up pose:

3. The moment Stephanie asked her father to accept the dowry items:

4. The newlyweds post with another couple:

5. Some dance moves from the groom and his men:

Congratulations to the couple.

