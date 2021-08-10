Ohemaa has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a new set of stunning photos of herself

The pretty girlfriend of singer, Fameye has always been known for posting photos without makeup

Ohemaa is also noted for sharing all the works of her singer boyfriend on social media to show support for his craft

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has dazzled in new photos.

The pretty young lady who is noted for always showing off her natural beauty online took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself to the admiration of her followers.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng, famed as Ohemaaa, she was seen standing inside what looked like some apartments or a resort.

Ohemaa: Singer Fameye's girlfriend causes traffic online with her new photos.

She was wearing a flower-themed sleeveless short jumper as she posed for the camera albeit a little coy.

She complimented her outfit with a black clutch that had a gold-themed handle and pampered her feet with a pair of white slippers.

After posting the set of photos, Ohemaa captioned them with a diamond emoji - probably to express how priceless she is.

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to heap praises on her.

Fameye was one of the first people to react and comment under the set of photos by dropping love-eyed emojis.

_iamnanaama_ was of the view that Ohemaa had gained weight: "Obolo"

__adjowa__ had this to say: "Beautiful as always"

kojo_stinny wrote: "Wifeee bakop3"

yaa_pounds took the word right from our mouth: "Priceless"

There were many comments that prove Fameye's girlfriend is indeed loved by her friends and followers.

