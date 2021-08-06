Obroni woman spotted in wrapped cloth as she swept her husband's compound

A pretty Oyinbo lady has captured the hearts of thousands on social media after she was spotted doing chores

The lady who is married to a Nigerian man was seen wearing a wrapper as she swept clean the compound

Nigerians gushed about her love for the country and passed hilarious remarks about the chore she was doing

An obroni (white) lady who married a Nigerian man caused a huge stir on social media as she was seen doing a chore.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 6, the lady identified as Jennifer shared photos as she swept her hubby's compound clean.

She tied wrapper around her waist as she did the chore like a typical Nigerian wife Photo Credit: Lolo Ifunaya

Source: UGC

Jennifer appeared to enjoy what she was doing but couldn't say the same for her waist.

The Austria-born lady who is popularly referred to as Lolo Ifunaya captioned the post:

"Compound sweeping in the morning.

"Chai my waist oh."

Jennifer wore a wrapper at waist-level, a style typical of Nigerian ladies as she looked lovely performing the chore.

Her husband Igwe Chika hails from Ihitte-Owerri, Orlu, Imo state.

Social media reacts

Rebeka Olugbodi stated:

"Can't stop loving you my darling Lolo! You are African in nature cos if not so you can't be adapting to any task like this. Your husband is a favoured man cos he has found a wife from the Lord according to the Bible. You are blessed our wifey Nmwayinocha."

Comrade Phils thought:

"Your passion for Igboland is first class. I strongly think you are a white woman with an Igbo lineage. We need to retrace your DNA."

Otutu Daniel remarked:

"Is it by this time you suppose to sweep madam?

"Next time make sure you wake up by 5/6 am and start sweeping the compound down to street."

David King said:

"This one wey you dey cry your waist soooo!

"According to the igbo tradition, no be only your husband's compound you suppose sweep ooo!

"You suppose sweep even sweep that of the neighbors including those of your husband's relatives.

"And you must do this before 6am. That's the way we know there's a married woman in the neighborhood..."

Nigerian man shows off his Oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his young and beautiful Oyinbo wife.

The China-based Nigerian man, Harmony Billy, had taken to social media to showcase his beautiful family that comprises of his wife named Xinyi Bella Billy and kid.

His Facebook post accompanying the pictures reads:

"Call it a clan, call it a connection, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one."

