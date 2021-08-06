The couple were told that their wedding video had been erased accidentally moments after their wedding

According to the husband, he knew the footage was lost fourteen years ago

He, however, made his recent anniversary special by renting out a film theatre to show his wife the recovered wedding video

Love is a very beautiful thing and many people would pay top dollar and even kill to have and enjoy a perfect love story.

The couple thought they had lost their wedding video. Photo: Washington Post.

Source: UGC

Be it an old man or a young tuck, everyone is trying hard to prove to their lovers that they are the best that the world can ever offer to them.

This was recently brought to life by an Oregon-based man who went out of his way just but to prove to his wife that his love is genuine.

Anniversary of the year

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the man, identified as Drew Gottfried rented out a movie theatre to surprise his wife with their long-lost wedding video.

According to Twetytwowords, both Drew and his wife Kayla Gottfried thought their wedding video was erased and even lost.

However, a mutual friend to them from Church resurrected their hope after unearthing their ''long-lost wedding video".

The hubby made their wedding anniversary special in the best way possible. Photo: Drew Goatfried.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his TikTok on Wednesday, August 4, Drew said that they had lost hope in finding their wedding video after they were told it had been ''accidentally erased" barely moments after their wedding.

YEN.com.gh understands the couple exchanged marital vows about fourteen years ago and had their wedding filmed.

According to Drew a friend of theirs hooked them up with the video of their wedding out of the blues just days before celebrating their fourteenth wedding anniversary.

Drew noted that their friend actually found their wedding video at their church.

It was then when Drew decided to get creative, especially with his wedding anniversary on the way.

In his TikTok video, Drew revealed that he decided to rent out a movie theatre where he could watch one of his favourite films, his wedding video, next to his wife.

TikTok star

In a surprising turn of events, the video shared by Drew went viral with many people sharing it widely on different social media platforms, including TikTok.

On the platform alone, the video of himself at the movie theatre with his wife garnered an impressive 1.6 million likes and over 16k comments.

The funny bit is the fact that his video with his wife at the theatre was his first-ever video posted on his TikTok account.

Source: Yen.com.gh