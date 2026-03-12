Ghana Police Service mourns Constable Solonji Yushawu, a dedicated and respected officer whose passing has saddened colleagues and the nation alike

His death was confirmed by a friend, Eric Toscar, on Facebook, prompting an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes across social media

In related incidents, two other police officers tragically died in a motorbike crash, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel nationwide

Tributes have begun pouring in following the passing of a popular Ghana Police Service officer, Constable Solonji Yushawu, whose death has saddened many online and within the law enforcement community.

Tributes pour in as Ghana Police Service loses a popular and dedicated officer, Constable Solonji Yushawu.

The tragic development was confirmed by Ghanaian digital content creator Eric Toscar, who shared the news through a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. According to him, the officer passed away in the Northern Region of Ghana, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

In his post, Toscar reflected on the positive relationship he shared with the late officer, describing him as a dedicated professional who carried out his duties with commitment and humility.

Although the exact cause of Constable Yushawu’s passing has not yet been officially communicated, discussions circulating on social media suggest that the officer may have been battling a health condition before his death. Authorities, however, have yet to provide formal details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

News of the officer’s passing quickly gained traction on social media, where many users, friends and colleagues expressed their sympathies and paid tribute to his service to the nation.

As tributes continue to flow online, many Ghanaians have taken a moment to honour Constable Solonji Yushawu’s service and extend condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Two police officers die in motorbike crash

Also, two officers of the Ghana Police Service, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, have reportedly lost their lives in a motorbike crash at Achiase in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The tragic deaths of the two young officers were announced by GHone TV in a newscard."Two police officers, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, die in motorbike crash at Achiase," the newscard read.

Other police related deaths

A police officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla-Widnaba road in the Upper East Region. The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the incident.

In a Facebook statement, police said the incident occurred on February 8, 2026.

Two police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress and engaged them.

Classfm Online reported that robbers had fired at the officers, with the statement reading in part:

"Preliminary investigations indicate that on Sunday, February 8, 2026, two Police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress. The robbers opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them in the process.

"A police team that was responding to the incident following a distress call sent the officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where, sadly, he was pronounced dead. The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy."

The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police said a special operation is underway to identify and arrest all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law.

In April 2025, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19, 2025.

Police officers honour their colleague at a funeral for a slain officer.

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

At the time, it noted that assailants had targeted police officers.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March 2024.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

That crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Police officer shot dead in Karimenga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbreaking final video of General Constable Seth Damoah Oppong surfaced online after the young police officer was shot dead by armed robbers in Karimenga.

The young police officer was killed during an ambush that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 28, 2025, after police responded to a distress call.

The video of Constable Oppong before his death stirred widespread grief on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing condolences to his family.

