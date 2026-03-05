Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is trending after opening up about his time studying in the US

On his show, he expressed a desire to return to Ghana, adding that life in the US is not as enjoyable as life in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the comments made by Okatakyie Afrifa

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has set social media ablaze following his latest comments about his move to the US.

Speaking on his show For The Records on Monday, March 4, 2025, the outspoken media personality expressed a desire to return to Ghana, stating that his reason for moving to the US was not to seek greener pastures but to study.

He lamented that in the US, he does not have an active social life as his routine is largely confined to moving between class and his residence

"I want to come back, I am tired. Those eager to relocate here will not understand what we are saying unless they also come. Mine is not about money but rather the decision to further my studies. This is what has brought me to live in this cold weather. Looking at this country, if Africa and Ghana had been developed, this is not a country that anyone should relocate to in search of greener pastures. When we say these things, people will not understand."

He then went on to list the specific things he considers disadvantages when it comes to living in the US

"This country, you don’t have people to talk with, you barely meet people, it is an isolated society. From school, you return to your room, coupled with the snow and its attendant cold weather. Instead of developing our country, we have refused; corruption is now rampant.

This is sad. In this place, if you don’t plan, you will not get something to eat. If we are seriously developing our nation by providing better healthcare, good schools, and shunning corruption, this is not an ideal place for us to be. In my case, once I am done with class, I am back in my room. I have nowhere to go."

Okatakyie Afrifa relocated to the US in September 2025 to pursue a one-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN).

Reactions to Okatakyie’s relocation to the US

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Okatakyie Afrifa on living in the US.

Dat Kobbi Henk stated:

"If you have good financial status, Ghana is the best country to live in."

Karatupture indicated:

"Chairman boa ne sika asa."

Kobby Emmanuel opined:

"But it's true oo, if Ghana is better, nobody will travel abroad… very bad continent."

Akwasi Sarkcess added:

Herrrr!!! I’ve been saying this all the time and my friends in Ghana insult me oooo."

Yod Hey Vav Hey replied:

"If you are an extrovert, you can’t survive there. It’s meant for introverted people."

Napo meets Okatakyie Afrifa in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh visited Okatakyie Afrifa after he relocated to the US.

In a video, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah beamed with joy as he interacted with NAPO.

