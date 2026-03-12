Stonebwoy has announced that BHIM Fest 2026 will be held in London for the first time

The announcement has excited fans, promising a significant event for Ghana’s diaspora music scene

His announcement follows the Success of Sarkodie’s UK concert, highlighting a growing interest in Ghanaian music in Britain

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy has confirmed that the 2026 edition of his flagship BHIM Fest concert would be staged in London.

The move will mark the first time the highly anticipated annual festival will leave Ghanaian soil for a major international outing.

The Torcher hitmaker broke the news on Thursday, May 12, 2026, via his Instagram page in a characteristically brief but emphatic announcement.

He shared a video of some of his past stage performances with the caption:

"BHIM FEST 2026…LONDON, SEE YOU SOON! #BHIMFestLondon #BHIMFestLDN."

The announcement sent his fanbase into a frenzy ahead of what promises to be a landmark event for Ghana's diaspora music scene.

Stonebwoy's move comes on the heels of Ghanaian rap titan Sarkodie's successful staging of the UK edition of his own Rapperholic concert in London.

If it comes to pass, it would add to what appears to be a deliberate, accelerated push by Ghana's biggest musical exports to plant their flags in the British capital and tap into its substantial West African diaspora community.

BHIM Fest has for years been one of Ghana's most anticipated live music events, routinely packing venues with thousands of fans and drawing both homegrown and international performers to its stage.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has built the festival into a cultural institution since its inception, using it as a platform to showcase the breadth of Ghanaian musical talent.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's BHIM Fest UK announcement

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions online. YEN.com.gh compiled a few comments below.

kwabena_nocturnal said:

"You must sit on the throne. You deserve it. Bhim Bhim Bhim 🔥🔥🔥. Much love from Oseikrom. We will be expecting you soon."

sophiasoofire said:

"LONDON IS GETTING ALL THE BEST SHOWS!! 😭😭🙌🏾👑✨🇬🇭🥳🔥🔥🔥"

afro_bongo said:

"Make We Know The Date Early To Prepare Towards This Festival In UK. Bhim Festival 2026 In UK, history Pon The Way #Krrrrrrrr."

iam_nikky said:

"I told you we're breaking the rules and we're changing the game.🔥"

kniistayfly said:

"This is how we should move....let's crowd up the space...Ghana stand up🔥."

degraft_kay said:

"@stonebwoy, I beg you to make the link easily accessible by adding it to your bio. Ghanaians are too wild right now. There’s no time for copy and paste. Do wild make we book the tickets fast? Love this #oneghana."

