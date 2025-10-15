The United States has released a statement to individuals desirous of travelling to the U.S

It warned that individuals found to have used fake documents could be banned from travelling to the U.S

Netizens who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the statement from the U.S

The United States has issued a strongly worded statement to Ghanaians and foreign travellers hoping to travel to the country.

A statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the U.S. State Department warned prospective applicants about the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

The statement indicated that in cases where applicants are found to have used forged documents, appropriate U.S. authorities will be contacted to investigate, adding that the main aim is to protect national security.

"When our officers detect fraudulent documents in a visa application or uncover information suggesting an individual may be a potential threat, we immediately alert all appropriate U.S. government agencies. We are coordinating to protect national security and keep criminals and bad actors out."



A picture also accompanying the post emphasised the need for visa applicants to be circumspect during the application process.



"Attention US visa applicants. Fake documents can get you banned. When our officers detect fraudulent documents in a visa application or uncover information suggesting an individual may be a potential threat, we immediately alert all appropriate U.S. government agencies."

Reactions to the U.S. caution to prospective applicants

People who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the U.S. State Department.



Dekebo B. Keweti commented:

"Fraudulent behavior has no place in any society or legal system. So we encourage that anybody involved in such acts shouldn't go unpunished."



Sanet Rai wrote:

"President Donald Trump has spoiled the relationship between America and India. Due to his bad decision, the relationship between America and India has deteriorated."



Eva A. Combs added:

"What if you are wrong about the documents being fake?"

Mike Ireton lamented:

"You mean, fake documents like lawfully acquired green cards and stays of deportation and grants of asylum?"

Ko Si Thu Hlaing indicated:

"You are just too late to carry out this. More people just entered your country with fake documents, such as fake bachelor degrees in visa applications."

Thomas TheTwin commented:

"What if the U.S. was closer to Heaven... I pity people who think the U.S. is the only place on earth to thrive."

U.S. reverses visa restrictions on Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, officially announced that the U.S. has reversed the visa restrictions imposed on Ghana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a statement, indicated that Ghanaians are now eligible for five-year multiple-entry visas.

This change comes after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Ghana and several other countries in July of this year, limiting affected citizens to three-month, single-entry visas.

