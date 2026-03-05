Internal security service applicants have expressed frustration over the “Pending” status displayed on the C-SERP portal, as the deadline for result updates approaches.

Applicants Share Frustration over ‘Pending’ Status as Deadline Nears, ‘Sir Faculty, I Am Scared Oo’

Source: Facebook

Responding to a TikTok video, many candidates shared their confusion over the term Pending used on the portal.

Several applicants noted that while some results show Qualified, others remain listed as Pending, with no indication of disqualification for anyone so far.

The mixed status has left candidates anxious as they await confirmation of their eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment exercise. Many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, emphasizing both the stress and uncertainty associated with the waiting period.

This growing discussion online highlights the pressures candidates face during high-stakes recruitment, underscoring the importance of timely communication and clarity from the facilitating state institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh