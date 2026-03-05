Applicants Share Frustration over ‘Pending’ Status as Deadline Nears, ‘Sir Faculty, I Am Scared Oo’
Internal security service applicants have expressed frustration over the “Pending” status displayed on the C-SERP portal, as the deadline for result updates approaches.
Responding to a TikTok video, many candidates shared their confusion over the term Pending used on the portal.
Several applicants noted that while some results show Qualified, others remain listed as Pending, with no indication of disqualification for anyone so far.
The mixed status has left candidates anxious as they await confirmation of their eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment exercise. Many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, emphasizing both the stress and uncertainty associated with the waiting period.
This growing discussion online highlights the pressures candidates face during high-stakes recruitment, underscoring the importance of timely communication and clarity from the facilitating state institution.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh