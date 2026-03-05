Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

People

by  Ruth Sekyi
1 min read

Internal security service applicants have expressed frustration over the “Pending” status displayed on the C-SERP portal, as the deadline for result updates approaches.

Responding to a TikTok video, many candidates shared their confusion over the term Pending used on the portal.

Several applicants noted that while some results show Qualified, others remain listed as Pending, with no indication of disqualification for anyone so far.

The mixed status has left candidates anxious as they await confirmation of their eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment exercise. Many have turned to social media to voice their concerns, emphasizing both the stress and uncertainty associated with the waiting period.

This growing discussion online highlights the pressures candidates face during high-stakes recruitment, underscoring the importance of timely communication and clarity from the facilitating state institution.

Read the interesting comments on this TikTok post.

