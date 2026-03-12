Ebo Taylor: Family Announces One-Week Observance For Highlife Legend

Ebo Taylor's family has announced a one-week observance for the late music icon on March 14, 2026, in Saltpond

The commemoration will honour the late musician's six-decade legacy in highlife music

Taylor, a pioneer of West African popular music, passed away at 90 on February 7, 2026

The family of Highlife icon Ebo Taylor has shared details about the one-week observance for the late musician.

The one-week is expected to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Saltpond in the Central Region, with mourners asked to dress in black for the occasion.

The commemoration will commence at 6:30 am at Wesley Methodist Church in Saltpond, after which attendees will move to a second venue for the remainder of the ceremony.

The gathering is expected to draw family, fellow musicians, devoted fans, and figures from across Ghana's creative arts community.

Taylor passed away on February 7, 2026, at the age of 90, leaving behind a musical legacy that stretched across more than six decades and touched virtually every corner of West African popular music.

An Instagram post announcing the death of Ebo Taylor indicated that his light will never fade.

"The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music. Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday, a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. @ebo.taylor, your light will never fade."

Who is Ebo Taylor?

Born Deroy Taylor in Cape Coast in 1936, he came of age during the golden era of Ghanaian highlife in the late 1950s and early 1960s, developing a signature sound that fused traditional Ghanaian rhythms with jazz, funk, soul, and early Afrobeat influences.

His catalogue, which includes timeless compositions such as Heaven, Odofo Nyi Akyiri Biara, and Love and Death, later found fresh audiences when international hip-hop and R&B artists began sampling his work, thrusting him into global consciousness when many artists had long since faded from relevance.

Scholars and fellow musicians widely regard him as one of the principal architects of modern West African popular music, a figure whose influence quietly underpinned the continent's sonic evolution for generations.

