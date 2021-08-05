The young man was filmed on top of a moving taxi

He had an iron pot on a coal pot sitting on top of the moving taxi as well

A scene in the video shows him tasting what he was cooking

A video of a young man cooking on top of a moving taxi has emerged, gaining massive traction and commentaries on social media.

In the viral clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man could be seen sitting on the moving vehicle, with a coal pot, a cooking device consisting of an iron grid, and an iron pot also referred to as ''dadesen''.

The young man's identity, including his name, and where the incident happened, is yet to be known, but his video is making the rounds on social media.

In the clip in which the man is seen sitting on the moving taxi with the cooking devices, the driver behind the whip appears unalarmed though it is unknown whether the coal pot had a fire in it.

The video surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, August 4, and has been linked to the FixTheCountry protest, which happened on the same day.

