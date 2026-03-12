Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Ghana

Kwadwo Safo Jnr Speaks on Affordable Kantanka Cars, Mentions GH₵45k Model

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Kwadwo Safo Jnr explained that Kantanka once developed a compact car aimed at making locally built vehicles accessible to ordinary Ghanaians
  • He noted that the idea came after the company was advised to focus on smaller compact cars, so the average person in Ghana could realistically own one
  • Safo Jnr also addressed public expectations, stressing that many buyers assume Ghana-made cars should be very cheap despite the high cost of parts used in production

The conversation around locally manufactured vehicles in Ghana came up again after Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of renowned inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, opened up about the journey of Kantanka Automobile during an interview on the Konnected Mindset podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, the Kantanka Automobile executive shared insights into how the company has tried to make its vehicles accessible to ordinary Ghanaians while navigating the realities of manufacturing costs.

According to him, one of the company’s most affordable models once started at around GH₵45,000 when it was first introduced.

Kwadwo Safo mentioned the K Amoanimaa

The model, known as the Kantanka Amoanimaa, was part of the brand’s effort to produce smaller vehicles that the average Ghanaian could realistically purchase.

Safo Jnr explained that when Kantanka Automobile began producing vehicles, there were strong suggestions that they should focus on smaller, simple models rather than large luxury cars.

He noted that the idea was to create vehicles that could serve the everyday Ghanaian driver.

“When we started, people advised that we should build small cars so the average person could afford them,” he said during the discussion.

Following that advice, the company developed the Amoanimaa model, which was introduced at a starting price of about GH₵45,000.

However, he pointed out that due to changes in the economy and fluctuations in exchange rates over the years, the estimated price of the same model today would likely fall between GH₵55,000 and GH₵60,000.

Despite the increase, Safo Jnr still believes the vehicle remains relatively affordable compared to many options on the market.

During the interview, he also addressed a perception he believes often affects locally manufactured products.

Kwadwo Safo justified Kantanka car prices

According to him, some Ghanaian buyers expect Kantanka vehicles to be extremely cheap simply because they are made in Ghana.

But he explained that building cars locally still involves high costs.

Many of the components used in vehicle manufacturing are imported, and those parts are expensive, especially when exchange rates fluctuate.

Because of that, the final price of a brand-new locally assembled vehicle cannot always compete with the price of some imported used cars, which many buyers in Ghana are accustomed to purchasing.

Safo Jnr also highlighted the difference between buying a brand-new car and purchasing a used imported vehicle.

While second-hand cars may sometimes appear cheaper upfront, he suggested that a brand new Kantanka vehicle offers buyers the reliability and freshness that comes with owning a newly built car.

The discussion offered rare insight into the challenges and realities of building an automobile brand in Ghana while trying to balance affordability with production costs.

Kantanka introduces K71 Pro 'designed for Ghana'

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the new K71 Pro in a presentation video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios on social media.

She said that the car had been designed for Ghanaian roads, promising strong performance on highways and rough village roads.

The presenter also highlighted its fuel efficiency and transmission system before stating what the Kantanka K71 Pro was priced at.

Source: YEN.com.gh

