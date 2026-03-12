Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran amid the Middle Eastern nation’s talks of boycotting the 2026 World Cup

Iran’s sports minister has stated that the country cannot take part in a tournament co-hosted by the United States “under any circumstance”

If Iran follows through with the tough stance, FIFA could consider replacing them with either Iraq or the United Arab Emirates

Donald Trump has issued a pointed message to Iran amid growing uncertainty over the country’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The comment arrives at a tense moment in global politics following heightened friction between the United States and Iran.

The strained relationship worsened after the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an event that further deepened divisions between the two nations.

Donald Trump Issues Fresh World Cup Warning to Iran Amid Boycott Talks. Photo by Fadel Senna and Andrew Harnik.

Source: Getty Images

Twelve days after the first American airstrike on Iranian territory, the country’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali publicly questioned his nation’s presence at football’s biggest tournament.

"Under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

His declaration has triggered fresh debate about whether the Middle Eastern nation will take part in the competition despite already securing qualification.

Trump reacts to Iran WC boycott talks

Amid the uncertainty, Trump weighed in through his Truth Social platform with a message that many observers interpreted as a warning.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The post quickly sparked discussion among football supporters online. Several fans shared mixed reactions, questioning both the political tone of the statement and the possible implications for the tournament.

One user on X, @McAnakhy889, accused FIFA of applying different standards.

"And FIFA hypocrisy will not sanction America and move the World Cup to somewhere safe; we know and will never forget what they did to Russia and how they helped the UK to destabilise my beloved Chelsea."

Another supporter, @BeautifulBucs35, criticised the global governing body.

"Same dude, FIFA handed out a peace prize. What a joke of an organisation."

Meanwhile, @IlaYeboah expressed concern about the tone of Trump’s words.

"This sounds like a threat."

A fourth user, @DaveOrei, also raised questions about the message.

"Is Donald Trump indirectly threatening to eliminate the Iranian soccer team if they come to America for the World Cup?"

Iran's boycott puts FIFA in difficult position

Despite the political tension, Iran has already booked its place at the upcoming World Cup and remains one of the qualified nations set to feature in the expanded 48-team competition.

Team Melli has been placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

According to Sports Illustrated, no country has withdrawn from a men’s World Cup since 1950.

During that edition, France and India stepped aside because of the high cost of travelling to Brazil.

For now, there has been no official statement from FIFA confirming any withdrawal from the Iranian federation.

If Tehran eventually decides to step away, the governing body would likely look to the Asian Football Confederation to provide a replacement.

Among the nations reportedly under consideration are Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, both of whom could step in should Iran decline to participate.

Source: YEN.com.gh