Antoine Semenyo has broken his silence following Manchester City’s chastening defeat to Real Madrid on March 11

The London-born forward made his UEFA Champions League debut in the Round of 16 clash between the now-familiar rivals

Semenyo remains cautiously optimistic that City can turn the tie around in the second leg despite losing heavily

Antoine Semenyo has reflected on Manchester City’s painful defeat against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 encounter at the Bernabeu.

The Ghana international finally made his long-awaited bow in Europe’s biggest club stage after missing the final two league phase matches due to registration rules.

The wait ended in historic fashion on March 11, though the night also delivered a harsh lesson as City were beaten 3-0.

By walking on the famous Bernabéu pitch, Semenyo achieved a rare milestone. He became only the second footballer to feature at every level of English football from non-league to the top tier before playing in the Champions League.

The accomplishment places him alongside Steve Finnan, who reached the same landmark during Liverpool’s memorable European triumph in 2005.

Semenyo would have preferred a more joyful ending to his special moment. Instead, Madrid seized control early through a devastating first-half performance from captain Fede Valverde, whose hat-trick left the visitors to chase the game, according to Sky Sports.

Semenyo reacts to Man City's defeat

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Semenyo admitted City failed to perform at their usual level.

When asked what went wrong, Semenyo responded, "I can't really put my finger on it" but also admitted Madrid were good in transitions, taking advantage of the pockets of space in midfield.

With this observation, the 26-year-old said, "We just go back to the drawing board and make sure we nullify that."

Despite the heavy scoreline, the forward highlighted a key moment that kept City within touching distance ahead of the return leg.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced an important save from the penalty spot after a foul on Vinicius Junior.

The Ghanaian also praised Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for denying Nico O'Reilly with a spectacular stop from close range, "to be honest, it's a very good save."

City still believes in Champions League comeback

Although the defeat dealt a blow to morale, Semenyo insisted belief remains strong inside the dressing room as City prepare for the decisive second leg scheduled for March 17.

"As a team we are always positive through good, through bad. We have a game on Saturday; we have to focus on that and on Tuesday, rectify."

Watch Semenyo's full reaction after the defeat:

He also stressed the importance of experienced players within the squad, saying their leadership will help maintain confidence as the campaign enters a crucial stage.

History, however, shows the scale of the challenge ahead. Only one English club has ever overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League. That famous comeback came when Liverpool stunned FC Barcelona during the 2019 semi-final, per UEFA.

City will hope to produce a similar miracle when they face Madrid again, with Semenyo eager to turn a difficult debut into a memorable redemption story.

