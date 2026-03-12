The presiding judge in the trial of former NSB Director Kwabena Adu-Boahene has been changed

Adu-Boahene and his wife face allegations of embezzling approximately GH¢49 million, diverting funds intended for cyber defence systems

During cross-examination key NSB finance records were scrutinised, showing that some Special Operations funds are not routinely audited

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The judge in the ongoing trial of the former Director of the National Security Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has reportedly been changed.

According to a report sighted on Classfmonline, Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibonga was on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, tasked with assuming responsibility for the high-profile case.

A new judge reportedly takes over the trial of the former Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Adu-Boahene is standing trial for allegedly transferring approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau into his accounts, falsely justifying these transactions as payments for cyber defence systems.

In an earlier update on the case, the government stated that the initial payment of GH¢9.5 million, about $1.75 million, was reportedly transferred for the purchase of the defence system.

Adu-Boahene and his wife are said to have acquired several landed properties in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement.

These include a property valued at $1 million, another purchased with an initial cash deposit of $500,000, and a third property acquired for $200,000.

What are the charges against Adu-Boahene?

The former NSB Director-General has been accused of illegally receiving GH¢1.3 million in monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

According to the Attorney-General, the GWCL entered into an agreement with the Ghana Signals Bureau; however, the funds were diverted into his account.

Dr Ayine made these claims during a recent press conference regarding the alleged actions of Adu-Boahene and his wife, who were implicated in the $7 million cyber defence system contract scandal.

They face up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the charges against them.

What transpired in court on March 11, 2026

During the hearing on March 11, 2026, the Attorney-General’s prosecution witness, Edith Ruby Opokua Adumuah, who was Head of Finance at the NSB, was cross-examined by Samuel Atta Akyea, lead counsel for the accused.

The questioning focused on the structure and use of National Security funds, including Compensation, Goods and Services, Capitalisation Expenditure, and Special Operations Expenditure, all of which operate under the Ghana Financial Incorporated Management System, the Classfmonline report stated.

According to the report, the witness confirmed that while Goods and Services expenditures are audited annually by the Auditor-General, Special Operations funds are not subject to routine auditing due to the sensitive nature of their use.

Atta Akyea then proceeded to probe the witness on the operation of the Special Operations Fund, which is maintained in a private account controlled by the National Security Coordinator.

In response, Adumuah acknowledged that payments to suppliers, including for fuel and other operational needs, are processed through the Public Financial Management System, after which the money leaves public accounts.

"She also confirmed that cheques totalling GH¢49.1 million, including amounts of GH¢1,000,000, GH¢27,100,000, and GH¢21,000,000, were signed by the late National Security Coordinator, Mr Joshua Kyeremeh, for Special Operations purposes," the report added.

The cross-examination further revealed that some national security operations are time-sensitive and may require pre-financing before official budgetary releases.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, appeared alongside counsel Esi Yankah and Rabiatu Abdulai for the State, ensuring the proceedings remained aligned with prosecutorial expectations.

Upon conclusion of the cross-examination by the accused’s lawyer, Justice Achibonga adjourned the case to March 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., and March 18, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., for the continuation of proceedings.

The Supreme Court unanimously rejects Kwabena Adu Boahene's request to remove the judge in his trial case over allegations of bias. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Supreme Court unanimously rejects Adu Boahene's request

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court had rejected an application from Kwabena Adu-Boahene’s lawyers to remove the presiding judge.

The lawyers for the former Signals Bureau director had accused the judge of bias, citing prejudgment of key evidence.

Despite the allegations, the Supreme Court upheld the decision for Adu-Boahene's trial to continue under Justice Nyadu.

Source: YEN.com.gh