Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye's son, Samuel, and his fiance, Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako have had their white wedding

Samuel and Stephanie's wedding came off at the PIWC, Atomic Branch, on Saturday, August 7, 2021

The white wedding follows the couple's colourful traditional marriage ceremony the previous day

YEN.com.gh has gathered beautiful photos and videos from the white wedding

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Samuel Ansong Nyamekye, the first son of Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has held a beautiful white wedding.

Samuel and his partner Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako tied the knot at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic in Accra.

The church wedding for Samuel and Stephanie came off on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has come across some videos and photos from the white wedding of the newlyweds. The images show lovely scenes at the venue.

Below are some of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh.

1. The bride being walked down the aisle by her father:

2. The couple being prayed for after saying their marital vows:

3. The couple takes a walk to their seats after exchanging vows:

4. Samuel delivers a message at the ceremony:

5. How the couple danced with their friends in church:

Who is Samuel Nyamekye's wife?

Samuel's beautiful wife, Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako, = is based in the United States.

She is the daughter of Apostle Michael Agyemang-Amoako, the head of the Church of Pentecost in the United States.

Traditional wedding

Samuel and Stephanie's white followed a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, August 6.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, photos and videos from the ceremony showed lovely scenes as Samuel and Stephanie posed for the cameras with their parents.

While Stephanie wore a dress made from a combination of blue fabric and a colourful kente cloth, Samuel wore a white kaftan with tiny bits of the kente as the trims.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen