Veteran Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has officially donated GH₵5000 to an old classmate who has lost his eyesight

Mr Ofori Amponsah, who attended school with Nana Ama, was promised some cash by the actress when they met some weeks ago

Nana Ama has honoured her promise and has met the family of Mr Ofori in a heartwarming video that has impressed many Ghanaians

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has honoured a promise she made weeks ago to a former classmate who is visually impaired.

She met his family and had a nice chat with them in a heartwarming video that has impressed many Ghanaians. She donated GH₵5000 to Mr Ofori Amponsah and his family.

Nana Ama and Ofori's paths crossed at Kwadaso-Beposo MA School Park, where McBrown was registering folks on the National Health Insurance Scheme after years of not seeing each other. The actress was excited to meet an old classmate and was saddened by the state she found him.

She decided to do him a kindness by donating a fridge and promised to give him some cash. The actress officially honoured her promise during her visit to the family.

Mr Ofori and his wife were overwhelmed by Nana Ama's gesture and thanked her. Nana Ama shared a video of the heartwarming moment, and it pleased a lot of folks as they praised her.

Ghanaians Shower McBrown With Praise

Darash was impressed

Aww Nana. God bless you. Is there a Momo number we can donate something to help as much or little we can. Thank you. I look forward to working with you as a volunteer one day. God bless you really. I pray restoration of sight to our uncle. Amen

ELISABETH owusu wished her well

Nana Ama has a kind heart ♥ May God bless you more

Dzifa Foundation also wrote:

God should over bless you. I'm so naming my child after you. The grace on your head is too much

Source: YEN.com.gh