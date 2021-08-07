The Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network is playing in the big leagues, literally

The company owns media houses including Starr FM, Kasapa FM and GhOneTV

Messi, the former Barcelona player is highly tipped to join the French team

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray has shared photos of himself at the offices of Paris Saint-Germain, the team rumoured to be the next destination of Lionel Messi after leaving Barcelona.

The photos posted on Instagram shows him with Raphaël Sauzet, the head of events for the French football team. It is currently unknown what discussions they had.

Bola Ray visits Lionel Messi's rumoured next team; photos pop up. Source: @bolarayofficial, @leomessi

Source: Instagram

It is assumed that the discussion included EIB Network, the parent company of GhOneTV, Starr FM and Kasapa FM, of which Adisi is the Chief Executive Officer.

"@psg‘s NEW NO. 10 WITH HEAD OF EVENTS OF PARIS SAINT GERMAIN @raphaelsauzet," reads the caption of the photos posted by Adisi.

Check out the photos below.

The photos posted by Bola Ray have generated a lot of comments. Check out some compiled by YEN.com.gh.

tpklan: "Herrera for a second I thought Bola has taking Messi to PSG. Lol"

officer_ryte: "Mr. Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi Bola Ray, the Nasser Al-Khelaifi of media group EIB Network"

comedianhogan: "Now that’s how you make moves"

iam_kingsafo: "Neymar is going to fight with U on that jersey sir "

antwilistic: "Bola Messi"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bola Ray had shared eight photos of his wife, Dorcas Adisi to celebrate her when she marked her birthday on May 28, 2021.

Sharing the photos, Bola Ray poured out his heart to his wife in a lovely letter he used as the caption. The happy husband described his wife as a gem while expressing his complete belief in her.

He also thanked God for Dorcas' milestone and wished health, stealth, and wealth in abundance in the coming years.

