“We Respect Ourselves:” Kwabena Agyapong Slams Chief Who Called NPP Flagbearer Hopefuls "Sankwas"
- NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyapong has criticised the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom over his comments on party aspirants
- The chief had described the five presidential aspirants as “Sankwas”, claiming they lack leadership qualities
- Agyapong, a royal himself, called the remarks disrespectful and urged the chief to uphold the dignity of his stool
An aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has issued a word of caution to the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III.
The Akyem Asuom Krontihene, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, lashed out at the NPP flagbearer aspirants, claiming that none of them had the leadership qualities to become the president of Ghana.
The outspoken chief also described the flagbearer aspirants as “Sankwas”, meaning they are not fit for purpose.
“Look, the NPP of Da Rocha, Victor Owusu, Kofi Busia, Prof Adu-Boahen, Ala Adjetey, J.A. Kufuor, those men of value and integrity, are not what we have today. I tell you without mincing words that the five people contesting to be flagbearers are just Sankwas compared to those. I call them the Sankwas Five,” Nana Obo-Dade III said.
Kwabena Agyapong's caution to Akyem Krontihene
Reacting to this in an interview with Kessben FM on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Kwabena Agyapong said the chief’s comments were disrespectful and unbecoming of someone who occupies a traditional stool.
He consequently advised Nana Obo-Dade III to respect himself and the stool he occupies, and to steer away from misguided political commentary.
Watch the video below:
The NPP flagbearer hopeful said he was highly disappointed in the utterances of the Krontihene, stating that he is also a royal and appreciates the respect and candour that comes with being a traditional ruler.
“He [Nana Obo-Dade III] is a disgrace to chieftaincy. He doesn’t respect, and he doesn’t have self-respect. He’s disgracing the stool he occupies and its subjects. I’m a royal at Asokore Mampong. My late elder brother was the chief, so when I see a chief disgracing himself in public, I get disappointed,” Kwabena Agyapong said.
“Does he understand Sankwas? As for me, I’m not a Sankwa. I was well-raised and well-educated. I was a press secretary to the president, and I was never corrupt. I have worked on big projects and consulting work. So he cannot describe me as a Sankwa. If he doesn’t respect himself, I respect myself,” he added.
Kwabena Agyapong, a former general secretary of the NPP, stated that Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III has the right to share his disagreement in political matters, but he ought to do so within acceptable limits.
Akyem Asuom Krontihene advises Asiedu Nketiah
YEN.com.gh reported that the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom urged Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to withdraw from the NDC flagbearer race to preserve party unity.
Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III described Nketiah as the new 'family head' of the NDC following the passing of John Jerry Rawlings.
The chief warned that internal competition could divide the ruling party and hurt its chances of defeating the NPP in the 2028 election.
