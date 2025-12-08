Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has caused a stir after releasing a statement on its ongoing admissions

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has provided an update regarding its ongoing admission process.

This comes after the university, in a release on December 7, announced that it had published the shortlist of applicants for the School of Medical Sciences and the School of Dentistry.

The university, on its website, urged applicants to check and verify their names before making arrangements for the Entrance Examination and Interviews for admission into the BSc programmes.

"The School of Medical Sciences (SMS) and the School of Dentistry (SoD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) wish to inform all applicants to check and verify their names on the shortlist of applicants before making arrangements for the Entrance Examination and Interviews for admission into the BSc. Human Biology, MB.CH.B and BSc. BDS. (Dental Surgery) programmes," the statement read.

In all, a total of 1,005 applicants have been shortlisted and will be expected to take the Entrance Examination and Interviews for admission into the BSc programmes.

