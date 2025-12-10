Ghana stands to earn a record payout at the 2026 World Cup, with massive rewards on the line at every stage

The 2026 World Cup is set to bring unprecedented prize money, and the Black Stars could benefit greatly

From group stages to the final, Ghana’s potential earnings at the World Cup have never been higher

A former Ghana Premier League star has challenged the Black Stars to deliver their best at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the most lucrative tournament in football history, with reports indicating a staggering $652 million prize pool, a massive jump from the $440 million available in 2022.

For Ghana and the other 47 participating nations, this means bigger financial rewards at every stage of the competition.

In this explainer, YEN.com.gh breaks down how the prize money works, when the matches will be played, and what the Black Stars stand to earn depending on their progress.

Before that, let's take a look at Ghana's complete fixture schedule at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup fixtures

According to FIFA, Ghana have been drawn into Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, facing Panama, England, and Croatia.

The Black Stars will kick off their campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto. Their second match is scheduled for June 23 against England at Gillette Stadium in Boston, followed by a final group stage clash with Croatia on June 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This group presents a challenging mix of European and CONCACAF opposition, setting the stage for a competitive tournament for the four-time African champions.

In the meantime, the 2026 edition will mark Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance. Their best performance came in 2010, when the team reached the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals.

Ghana debuted in 2006, advancing to the Round of 16, before experiencing a group stage exit in 2014 and again in 2022. These past performances highlight the potential of the team to compete at the highest level, although advancing beyond the group stage will be a key target in 2026.

With an experienced squad and high expectations from fans, the Black Stars will look to replicate the magic of 2010 while navigating a tough group to make a deeper run in North America.

2026 World Cup: Ghana's potential earnings

According to The Sun, every nation would receive a single payout based on the stage they reach at the 2026 World Cup. The tournament is set to have a record-breaking prize pool of $652 million.

Below is the full breakdown of the reported prize distribution.

In the group stage, the 16 teams eliminated are set to receive $9 million per team, making $144 million in total.

In the Round of 32, the 16 teams eliminated would receive $13 million per team, that is $208 million in total.

Moreover, the eight teams exiting in the Round of 16 are set to pocket $15 million each, with a combined total of $120 million.

Also, the four teams eliminated at the quarter-finals will reportedly earn $17 million per team, amounting to $68 million overall.

Then, the team finishing 4th will earn $30 million each, with the third-place side going home with $32 million.

The tournament runner-up will earn $35 million, with the 2026 World Cup winner receiving $50 million.

Stephen Manu backs Ghana to shine

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star, who excelled for BA United and Asante Kotoko, Stephen Manu, backed the Black Stars to reach the deeper stages of next year's World Cup.

''In 2006 and 2010, we were the best African country at those World Cups, and for me, that is what I want to see the Black Stars do next year. The last two appearances were very bad and I would not mince words.''

Ghana poised to make World Cup history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars are determined to achieve a milestone they have yet to reach.

Despite Ghana’s strong World Cup record, the West African nation has yet to secure a win against a former tournament champion, as they hope to break that jinx when they face England at the 2026 World Cup.

