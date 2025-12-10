Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net as Tottenham Hotspur eased to a commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League

The goal marks the Ghanaian international’s first-ever Champions League strike since joining Spurs at the start of the 2025/26 season

YEN.com.gh highlights how the English media responded to Kudus’ maiden goal in Europe’s elite club competition for the Lilywhites

Tottenham Hotspur produced a commanding display to defeat Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, December 9.

The victory restored confidence within the squad after their heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain and added further momentum following their uplifting Premier League result against Brentford.

Spurs began the evening with intent and were rewarded inside the first half when David Zima mistakenly headed Cristian Romero’s flick from a Pedro Porro corner into his own net.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates his first Champions League goal for Tottenham with his teammates. Photo by Julian Finney.

The early breakthrough calmed nerves and allowed Thomas Frank’s men to control the rhythm of the contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Slavia carved out a few promising situations of their own, with Guglielmo Vicario keeping out a fierce strike from Youssoupha Sanyang.

However, the visitors lost their composure moments after the restart. Sanyang clattered into Porro inside the area, leaving the referee with little choice.

Mohammed Kudus took charge of the penalty and drilled his first Champions League finish for Spurs.

Below is Kudus' goal vs Slavia Prague:

The hosts continued to push and earned another spot kick late in the encounter. Slavia's Igoh Ogbu brought down Xavi Simons as he surged through the defence.

The Dutch midfielder stepped forward and calmly converted, rounding off a confident performance and sealing all three points.

The result made history for the London club. According to Squawka, Tottenham have now recorded four straight home clean sheets in the European Cup or Champions League for the first time.

English media praises Mohammed Kudus

Beyond the collective display, attention quickly shifted to the Ghanaian playmaker.

Kudus, who destroyed a Premier League star with an impressive skill set, impressed in the 58 minutes he lasted on the pitch and received glowing reactions from major English outlets.

The BBC awarded him a 7.98 rating, the second highest of the match.

Sky Sports described him as class and offered a rating of 9, naming him man of the match.

Goal scored him 8/10, noting that he had acres of space to drive forward and executed his penalty with great composure.

Mohammed Kudus is challenged by Slavia Prague's David Moses as he accelerates with the ball at his feet. Photo by Julian Finney.

Football London echoed similar sentiments with an 8, highlighting his constant threat and the difficulty Slavia defenders faced trying to contain him.

The Sun celebrated his performance, writing that he even had Son Heung-min off his seat during his goal celebration.

The Daily Mail offered a contrasting view, giving him a 6.5 rating, though still acknowledging his impact.

Overall, the night belonged to Spurs and to a Ghanaian star, who continues to grow in stature on the European stage.

