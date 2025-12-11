Talented English midfielder Darko Gyabi is considering a potential switch to the Black Stars after representing England at various youth levels

The Hull City star remains proud of his Ghanaian heritage, even as he concentrates on delivering strong performances in the English Championship

The Ghana Football Association continues to engage promising dual nationals, and Gyabi has emerged as one of the players firmly on their radar

Hull City midfielder Darko Gyabi has revealed that representing Ghana at the senior level remains a real possibility as he continues to weigh his international path.

The young midfielder, born in England to Ghanaian parents, has played for the Young Lions across several youth categories, including at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup, yet his next move remains wide open.

Darko Gyabi opens door for Ghana switch

The 21-year-old has not featured for England’s U21 side since November 2024, leaving uncertainty around where his international allegiance will ultimately lie.

Speaking to RG, he made it clear that while his attention is firmly on helping Hull City in their Championship campaign, he has not shut the door on a future with the Black Stars.

"I definitely know that Ghana can be an option in the future, but it’s all about timing," he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet. "My Ghanaian roots are just part of who I am."

Gyabi maintains a strong connection to the country, visiting often and embracing the cultural ties that shape his identity.

"I love going back to Ghana. My entire family is from Ghana," he added, highlighting how deeply he values that side of his heritage.

His remarks come at a time when Ghana is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament in which they will meet Panama, England and Croatia in Group L.

Below are Ghana's fixtures for the 2026 World Cup:

Performances in the Championship could nudge him closer to the Black Stars radar as the team look to build depth and quality ahead of the global event.

How does Gyabi enhance Ghana’s midfield?

On the pitch, Gyabi has earned a reputation as a dynamic, central midfielder who carries the ball confidently, presses aggressively, and links play through smart passing sequences.

His ability to operate from box to box, combined with his work rate and close control, makes him an appealing option for any side seeking energy and balance in midfield.

Ghana have felt the absence of Thomas Partey in recent months, and Gyabi’s attributes could offer a valuable solution if he chooses to switch allegiance.

He has made 15 appearances for Hull City this season and has contributed a goal in the process, according to Transfermarkt.

A decision to represent Ghana would place him alongside players such as Tariq Lamptey and Antoine Semenyo, who both chose the Black Stars after honing their skills in England.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, who scored against Fulham in the Premier League, remain potential additions as well, with both players linked to future involvement.

As debates continue around dual national recruitment ahead of the World Cup, the final call rests with Gyabi himself.

For now, he remains focused on his club duties, while leaving the door open for what could become a defining chapter in his career.

Black Stars warned about dual nationals

