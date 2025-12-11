Real Madrid have made a decision Xabi Alonso's future after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and a poor run of just two wins in eight matches

Jude Bellingham and several senior players publicly backed Alonso, insisting the squad is fully behind him

Alonso urged the team to stay positive, insisting tough times will pass, while the loss left Madrid sitting 7th in the Champions League standings

Real Madrid may have already settled Xabi Alonso’s future following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Madrid have now won just two of their last eight matches, with their latest loss to the Premier League champions piling further pressure on the under-fire manager.

Real Madrid suffer a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: Maria Jimenez.

The build-up to the Champions League clash had been overshadowed by speculation that Alonso could lose his job if his team fell short against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rodrygo did hand Los Blancos an early lead on Wednesday night, but City hit back before the interval through Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland.

Home supporters grew increasingly frustrated as Madrid struggled to find a second-half equaliser, even though Alonso’s side improved late in the game while pushing for a leveller.

The final whistle brought another round of jeers, their second consecutive home backlash after a shock 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo over the weekend.

Real Madrid make decision on Xabi Alonso

In the aftermath of the result, it now appears Madrid have made up their minds regarding Alonso’s position. Spanish outlet Marca reports that the club will give the coach more time despite the setback against Guardiola’s men.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid seventh in the Champions League standings, with only the top eight teams earning automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

Pictured: Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Several Madrid players publicly backed their manager after the loss to City. When asked if the squad remained behind Alonso, who took charge in the summer after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Jude Bellingham replied via CBS Sports:

“100%. The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the boys do too.

“After that run of draws we had some great conversations internally and felt we’d put that form behind us but the last couple of games… No one is downing tools, no one complaining or moaning. We take it on the chin and keep fighting.”

Pressed on the team’s struggles, Bellingham added:

“We’re still trying to work it out within the changing room regardless of what goes on outside. We know that’s not helpful. One thing is how we’re managing games. In certain moments when we have to suffer, it feels like we always concede, and it puts us on the back foot, forcing us to play in a way we don’t want to.”

Watch Bellingham's full interview below:

Alonso, meanwhile, urged his squad to believe that “tough times will pass” after City left the Bernabéu with all three Champions League points. “This was a tight game,” he said. “Each of the sides were dominant in phases.

“They turned it around quickly with their corner and the penalty, but we kept working, kept giving everything until my players’ last breath — there’s nothing to reproach the team for after a performance like this.

“We are self-critical, but we need to keep believing, keep working and trust that the tough times will pass.”

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing their options carefully to replace Alonso. Internal candidates, such as Alvaro Arbeloa, who manages Real Madrid Castilla, and club legend Zinedine Zidane, are also under consideration.

